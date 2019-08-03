Kyle Mizokami

Security,

We take a look.

Gun Battle: Can Glock Beat This 100 Year Old Gun?

One of the major advantages of the 1911 is that it can be carried in so-called “Condition One” status with a loaded magazine, round in the chamber, hammer back, and the safety on. This is considered the only safe way to carry a loaded 1911 and only requires the gripping the pistol (to engage the grip safety) and depressing the safety to fire. The 1911 is also remarkably slim, lending itself to concealed carry.​

Over the past hundred years there have been two guns that have defined semiautomatic pistols in the United States. The Colt M1911A1, now popularly known as the 1911, and the Glock 17, which were designed seventy years apart and each dominated the market for decades that followed. Both are still popular handguns in a market crowded with choices, and both still have a loyal, enduring following. What makes each gun different and unique from the other?

The 1911 handgun was originally designed by prolific firearms inventor John Moses Browning to utilize the heavier .45 ACP (Automatic Colt Pistol) round. The 1911 included a number of innovations that were later incorporated into other pistols—including the Glock 17—such as Browning’s short recoil locked breech operating system, which made the use of heavier calibers possible in a relatively small and lightweight package. The large 230 grain .45 ACP round imparts more energy in foot pounds against the target than other contemporary rounds at the time of its introduction and still today. Internally the 1911 was a straightforward design for its time but today is regarded as relatively complicated.

