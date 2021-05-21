Gun buy-back event set for Saturday

May 21—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — City residents can turn in guns and a get a gift card — no questions asked — at a gun buy-back event on Saturday.

The buy-back will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Albuquerque Police Crime Lab, 5350 Second NW, just south of Montaño on the east side of Second.

"The gun buy-back is designated to reduce the number of unwanted firearms to decrease gun violence in the City of Albuquerque," said Crime Stoppers, which is sponsoring the event with the City Council and the Albuquerque Police.

The guns collected will be checked through the National Crime Information Center for lost or stolen status and, if applicable, returned to their legal owners, the news release said.

Anyone who plans on attending is instructed to remain inside their vehicle while driving through the designated areas, including the drop-off location. Firearms must be unloaded and placed in the trunk.

The event flyer indicates that $100 will be paid for revolvers or long guns; $150 for semiautomatic handguns; and $200 for assault rifles.