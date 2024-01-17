Gun buy-backs remain divisive topic in San Juan County

The controversy in San Juan County over a gun buy-back program run by a Santa Fe-based nonprofit organization shows no signs of slowing down, even after New Mexico State Police held a gun buy-event in Farmington Jan. 6 that saw 150 firearms surrendered.

The event was held after a similar event presented by New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence that was planned for Dec. 9 in Farmington was cancelled by city officials after several members of the public raised concerns. The Farmington Police Department was supposed to have been involved in that event to determine if any of the surrendered weapons had been stolen and to make sure any weapons received were disposed of properly.

The event in Farmington last weekend was one of four such gun buy-backs across the state on Jan. 6. The others were in Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Española. A total of 1,289 guns were collected at the four sites, according to a State Police news release, with those surrendering the firearms receiving Visa gift cards in return.

“This was another proactive event where people could voluntarily turn in unwanted guns as a means to help minimize gun violence, reduce suicides, accidental deaths, and injuries where guns are involved,” Troy Weisler, chief of the State Police, stated in the news release. “State Police is committed to safeguarding every community we serve, and as such, we will continue to utilize every resource we have to reduce gun violence.”

Gun buy-backs remain a hot-button issue in San Juan County even after State Police collected 150 surrendered weapons during such an event on Jan. 6 in Farmington.

Miranda Viscoli, the copresident of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, said she was pleased to see the event take place in Farmington, even if her organization was not the one organizing it.

“One hundred percent yes, and it showed there’s a need in the county get unwanted guns out of Farmington,” she said, expressing appreciation to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for directing State Police to undertake the program.

Viscoli said despite the cancellation of the December event, her organization has not abandoned the idea of staging a gun buy-back in San Juan County.

“It’s not dead at all,” she said, although she said she did not know if it would take place in Farmington. “We’re looking at other areas.”

Viscoli said if her group does conduct a gun buy-back event in San Juan County, it will distribute only grocery and gas cards to those surrendering a weapon, not gift cards, as it had planned to do previously. She also said her organization would not accept nonfunctioning weapons, as State Police did at the events throughout the state last weekend.

Sheriff's Office asks NM Attorney General to weigh in on gun buy-backs

Viscoli’s plan to hold such an event in San Juan County may encounter resistance from Sheriff Shane Ferrari, who has voiced doubts about the legality of the organization’s acquisition of firearms at such events locally and throughout the state. Ferrari has asked Attorney General Raul Torrez to look into the matter, and he posted a message on his department’s Facebook page on Dec. 20, asking local residents to provide him with information about a gun-destruction event that New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence held in San Juan County a week after the cancelled gun buy-back.

Matthew Chavez, the public information officer for the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, said officials from the New Mexico Department of Justice — formerly the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office — and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms had reached out to the sheriff last week for more information about what he had been able to ascertain about the gun buy-back and destruction events. Chavez said Ferrari is hoping to receive some sort of response, perhaps a formal opinion, from the attorney general this week.

If New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence does plan a gun buy-back event in San Juan County, Viscoli said she didn’t know if a law-enforcement agency would be involved with it, although she said she would welcome the participation of the Farmington Police Department.

Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett, who previously said he believed the City Council likely should have been consulted about the Farmington Police Department’s planned involvement in the December gun buy-back event, declined further comment on the gun buy-back issue on Jan. 12.

Viscoli said the divisiveness that has resulted from the issue is unfortunate, adding she believes it only has made the community less safe.

Firearms that are surrendered at gun buy-back events presented by New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence typically are destroyed with a gun saw.

“If somebody wants to get rid of a firearm, why is that an issue?” she said.

'Why can't we get on the same page?'

Echoing Viscoli’s concerns about how the controversy has affected the community was Farmington resident Gloria Lehmer, who said she sent a Jan. 12 email to various local elected officials, as well as the Attorney General, the sheriff, the governor and Farmington police Chief Steve Hebbe, expressing her disappointment about the cancellation of the Dec. 9 event and encouraging them to find common ground on the issue, since their stated goal is the same – to reduce gun violence in New Mexico.

“Why are we all doing it a different way?” she asked. “Why can’t we get on the same page?”

Lehmer said she was pleased to see the State Police gun buy-back event held in Farmington last weekend. She said she believes that many people who participate in such events do so to rid themselves of a gun that was used by a family member during a suicide. Having the opportunity to safely dispose of such an unpleasant reminder is something she said those surviving family members likely very much appreciate.

“You don’t want that in your home in that situation,” she said.

Lehmer said she worries about the overall state of community mental health in Farmington as memories linger of the May 15 mass shooting that left three victims and the shooter dead. The perpetrator of that crime, a Farmington High School senior, used an assault rifle he had purchased months earlier shortly after turning 18 and two handguns he had taken from his father’s home.

“People have been affected so much by the shooting on Dustin (Avenue), and not all of those people are doing fine,” she said. “Not everyone who was affected or touched by it wants to sweep it under the rug.”

Most of all, Lehmer said, she is upset by what she described as the personal attacks on the governor, Chief Steve Hebbe and Viscoli that she read on social media in the wake of the cancellation of the New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence event.

“I abhor the vile, hateful rhetoric,” she said, adding it is wrong to attack anyone with such strong language simply because they have a different opinion than you do. "This is not appropriate.”

