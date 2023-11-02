Gun buyback event planned for Las Cruces, though studies question effectiveness.

The New Mexico State Police will host a gun buyback event next weekend in Las Cruces even as academic research on the topic suggests the events are ineffective in curbing gun violence.

The event comes as the state shifts focus onto gun violence following the shooting deaths of multiple children in Albuquerque, a public health order that was ruled unconstitutional before being retooled and extended in October, and still more shooting deaths of children in Las Cruces.

The buyback is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. State police are hosting the Las Cruces event at the New Mexico Game and Fish building, at 2715 E. Northrise Dr. Two other events, one at the Albuquerque fairgrounds and one in Española at a sportsplex, are planned for the same day.

Anyone can anonymously turn in firearms in exchange for gift cards. The agency will give $200 gift cards for handguns and $300 gift cards for long guns, according to the news release. The guns do not have to be functional to qualify for the gift cards.

“No questions will be asked about who owns the guns or where they came from. Buybacks are intended to prevent unwanted or unneeded weapons from causing harm or being used to commit acts of violence,” the news release stated.

It's unclear if the buyback events are the same as mandated by the gun violence public health order. New Mexico State Police have yet to respond to questions by the Las Cruces Sun-News sent via email.

In the updated public health order, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Department of Health Secretary Patrick Allen said gun buyback events would be part of a larger strategy to reduce gun violence in New Mexico.

“These initiatives aim to remove firearms from circulation, reducing the risk of them falling into the wrong hands,” Allen wrote in an op-ed published in the Sun-News.

In September, a child was killed outside a baseball stadium in Albuquerque. The boy's death, along with the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl, led Lujan Grisham to issue an emergency order banning both he open and concealed carry of firearms in Albuquerque and surrounding Bernalillo County. The order was repealed by a federal judge shortly after it was issued.

Additional measures to combat gun violence have since been debated by state lawmakers, including gun buybacks.

The Department of Public Safety did not respond to a request for comment about the effectiveness of gun buyback programs.

Research on the effectiveness of gun buyback events in reducing gun violence suggests that the programs do not decrease gun violence.

A 2021 study and working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research found “no evidence" that gun buyback programs reduce gun crime. There was also no evidence that these programs reduce firearm-related suicides or homicides.

The study, which reviewed 335 gun buyback events held from 1991 to 2015 in 277 cities, speculated on the reasons that gun buybacks don’t curb gun violence. For starters, the researchers said that the sale price is relatively modest.

“If a gun owner values his/her firearm at more than the city buyback price, perhaps because of its self-defense benefits or its usefulness in facilitating income-generating crime, the firearm will not be sold,” the study states.

Another reason is that the gun buyback events don’t collect that many firearms compared to the number of guns in a given community, according to the researchers. Additionally, most gun buyback participants tend to be from populations with relatively lower crime risk, the study found.

The most recent studies, including a study that looked at several studies across three decades, found that because gun buybacks are anonymous by nature, it's difficult to study the outcomes of these programs. Instead, that study found that buyback programs may have "a small, improved impact in suicide prevention in older, white males" but "had no effect on interpersonal gun violence or homicides."

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached by email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

