Gun buyback event in Poughkeepsie Dec. 4. See what you can get.

As City of Poughkeepsie officials continue to grapple with a rash of gun violence, and city school district leaders deal with the implications of a shooting incident outside its high school, a second gun buyback event through the Attorney General’s Office in less than six months is scheduled in the city for the beginning of next month.

Letitia James’ office is holding the event, in association with the city police department, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church at 92 Catharine St.

The amount residents can receive depends on the gun they bring, with the range beginning at $25 for a non-working or antique gun, followed by $75 for a rifle or shotgun, $150 for a handgun and $250 for an assault rifle. Participants will receive a pre-paid gift card at the church.

Participants can trade in as many guns as they wish. Weapons must be unloaded and transported inside a plastic bag, paper bag or box.

Licensed gun dealers and active or retired law enforcement officers are not allowed to participate in the program. Identification is not required to take part, and no questions will be asked.

The Poughkeepsie City School District was forced to close its high school for several days after a shooting on Forbus Street roughly a half-hour after dismissal Nov. 15. City police said 40 to 50 people were in the area of the shooting. Nobody was reported with injuries. A 13-year-old found by police that day is in a juvenile facility, charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

On June 26, 79 guns were turned in during another buyback event at the church; 47 handguns, 26 rifles and shotguns, five non-working or antique guns and one assault rifle.

For more information, call 845-485-3900 or email intergovernmental.affairs@ag.ny.gov.

