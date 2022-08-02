Gun buyback exceeds Spartanburg Police Department expectations with 164 firearms collected

The Spartanburg Police Department collected a total of 164 firearms during Saturday's gun buyback event, according to a press release sent Tuesday morning.

The total number of guns collected exceeded the city's expectations. By 9:30 a.m., the city had already handed out the allotted $10,000 in VISA gift cards for returned firearms. Spartanburg PD said an officer was then dispatched to purchase more gift cards.

By 11 a.m., the city dispersed a total $16,300 in gift cards. The tally of specific weapons collected is not known, but the Spartanburg Police Department said Tuesday morning they would provide an update with "details about the specifics of the items collected."

At the conclusion of the event, an additional seven individuals turned in weapons, and will be due gift cards that will total $750, collectively. Individuals were to receive $100 in VISA gift cards for handguns or long guns, and $150 for "high-powered weapons."

At the July 11 City Council meeting, City Manager Chris Story said unallocated funds from the 2021-22 fiscal year would pay for the gun buyback program. Story said during the meeting the initiative is expected to cost less than $10,000.

Not all of the gift cards were dispersed to city of Spartanburg or Spartanburg County residents. Councilwoman Meghan Smith said that she talked to a number of individuals who said they were from Greenville County Saturday, but residences of those turning in weapons was not documented, given the anonymous nature of the buyback.

"We did not specify you had to be a city resident and we didn't ask any questions," Smith said.

One individual turned in guns made from 2x4 wood blocks and PVC pipes. Another individual turned in a gun created by a 3D printer. These handmade guns would have been untraceable for authorities.

Police Chief Alonzo Thompson said the buyback program was initiated in response to the rising numbers of gun thefts throughout the city. At the July 11 City Council meeting, Thompson said 63 incidents, concerning a total of 71 stolen firearms, had been reported in Spartanburg in 2022. He said 36 firearms were reported stolen from vehicles with no signs of forced entry, compared to just five stolen firearms where there was sign of forced entry.

Prior to the event, Thompson also added that gun thefts were on the rise nationally.

"I didn't know what to expect. I want to thank the team for being out here as well as the City Manager and fellow council members for spending money like this. This is money well spent," Smith said.

Thompson said Smith and Mayor Jerome Rice initially brought the idea of a gun buyback up for consideration and discussion.

"This is something that law enforcement has done for a long time, so when Mayor Rice and Councilwoman Smith initially approached me, I was more than happy to make it happen," Thompson said.

Thompson added that, with such an unanticipated turnout for this event, they now know to allocate even more funds to a planned second gun buyback event in the fall.

Where do the guns go?

The guns collected at this event will be sent to a company the city regularly uses to destroy guns, GunBusters.

GunBusters does not charge the city to use their services. Instead, they will sell parts from the gun that are not "serial number parts," such as the barrels or receivers.

Before the guns are sent to GunBusters, the city will check to ensure none of the guns they received at the Saturday's event were stolen firearms.

The Herald-Journal has requested the final tally for the types of firearms turned in, results of the stolen weapons check and more details about the firearm destruction process.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

