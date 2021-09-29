Gun buyback initiative nets 125 weapons

Sep. 29—PLATTSBURGH — A total of 125 guns were turned in Tuesday to local law enforcement at a gun buyback event at the Crete Memorial Civic Center at the Plattsburgh City Beach complex.

The gun buyback program offered by State Attorney General Letitia James in conjunction with the Plattsburgh City Police Department, is part of a statewide program initiated in 2019.

More than 2,200 firearms have been taken out of communities in the state since the program began.

"Our neighborhoods are safer when we take dangerous guns out of our communities and ensure that they can never be of harm to anyone," James said.

"In light of an increase in gun-related violent crime across Clinton County, it is essential that we do everything we can to stop gun violence and protect our families and children. My office will continue to take every measure possible to protect communities in Plattsburgh and throughout New York, and we thank our partners in law enforcement for their vital support and collaboration in this effort."

The buyback program accepts, with no questions asked, working and non-working, unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation on site.

Participants received pre-paid gift cards for turning a gun in.

Prices for turning in firearms:

—$250 for assault rifles

—$150 for handguns

—$75 for shotguns or rifles

—$25 for non-working or antique guns

The initiative is funded through criminal forfeiture funds seized from drug and gun traffickers, the Attorney General's Office said.

Firearms were turned in at the Crete from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The 125 guns collected exceeded the 116 weapons collected in a similar program in Plattsburgh in 2019.

City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said the program is a benefit to the community.

"This program, done in partnership with New York Attorney General James' office was a great success," Rosenquest said.

"As many of us know, these firearms are either handed down or unused. To improve family and community safety it just makes sense to find a path for these firearms to be conveyed to our public safety organizations.

"The NYS Attorney General's Office staff here in Plattsburgh and Albany as well as those members of the Plattsburgh Police Department were fantastic to work with."

City Police Lt. Darin Perrotte said the program is a safe and efficient way to removed unwanted guns that people may have laying around their homes.

"Many North Country residents possess firearms either that they personally purchased or acquired as they were passed down generationally. These may be hunting rifles, pistols, or other antique firearms," Perrotte said.

"The gun buyback gives people a safe means for disposing of these firearms and preventing them from ending up in the wrong hands. We thank the New York Attorney General's Office for working in collaboration with the Plattsburgh Police Department to safely remove these guns from our streets."

