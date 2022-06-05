Gun buyback planned in Albuquerque

Jun. 5—Amid grief and outrage over recent gun violence, including the May 24 mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, calls for increased state and federal gun-control laws continues to build across the nation and in New Mexico.

"When one of these mass shootings happens, it just it takes the wind out of our sails because we just feel like, 'Will this ever end?' " said Miranda Viscoli, co-president of the nonoprofit New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence.

In an effort to raise awareness about the issue, the organization held a demonstration Saturday at a Presbyterian church in Albuquerque — a city plagued with deadly gun violence — in which a Santa Fe man dismantled an AK-47 assault rifle and forged it into a gardening tool.

The event, part of nonprofit's Guns to Gardens program, was held in honor of the 10 people killed May 14 at the Tops Market in Buffalo and the 19 children and two teachers slain 10 days later in Uvalde.

The weapon's owner, Garrett VeneKlasen, said he wanted to send a message to all owners of assault weapons that it is time to dismantle them.

"I have been watching countless people get murdered, and I have realized that my silence as a gun owner or my nonaction is being complicit to the problem," VeneKlasen said. "This event at Rob Elementary School [in Texas] was especially horrific because of the little kids and teachers involved. I just can't sit by and watch this happen without becoming part of the conversation."

VeneKlasen, an avid hunter, said he thinks gun owners like him should step away from the National Rifle Association and the gun lobby. He will keep his hunting rifles but was ready to part with the machine he said had the sole purpose of killing people.

New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, which has worked with law enforcement agencies in the state to hold events in which people can safety discard unwanted firearms, will hold an inaugural Guns to Gardens National Buyback Day event Saturday in Albuquerque, where it hopes to get more weapons out of homes and off the streets.

Participants at the no-questions-asked event can turn in as many firearms as they like, but the weapons must be in working condition and unloaded. New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence will offer gift cards from Target, Walmart, Albertons, Amazon and Brewer Gas in exchange for each firearm: $250 for assault weapons; $200 for semi-automatic handguns and semi-automatic rifles; and $100 for long guns and pistols.

Gun locks and gun safety information also will be provided to gun owners.

The organization has held 13 gun buyback events since 2016. Of the more than 1,000 guns the organization has collected, over 33 percent have been semi-automatic handguns, semi-automatic rifles or assault weapons.

Viscoli said most people who get rid of their guns do it because it makes them feel safer. The organization gives participants an anonymous survey and found 63 percent turned in their guns for safety reasons.

"I had one woman who wanted to have an AR-15 dismantled, and she said, 'When I went home, I felt safe for the first time in my life because that gun was no longer in my home,' " Viscoli said.

Many who turn in guns are people who inherited them after a family member died or new parents who want to keep firearms away from their kids, she said. Some people have said they turned in a firearm because of old age and others said they were victims of gun violence and simply did not want to own a firearm anymore.

Viscoli said law enforcement will help collect guns at the event and run background checks to ensure the weapons aren't stolen. Officers will then make sure the firearms are unloaded before handing them over to be sawed into pieces.

Once the guns are dismantled, they will be taken to RAW Tools Colorado, an organization that will turn them into garden tools.

"They use everything," Viscoli said. "The wooden butts of the guns are used for handles and the metal is forced into either a mattock or a gardening spade."

Viscoli said New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence was started after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that killed 26 people, including 20 children in 2012.

"To see 19 more kids being shot and killed, and then see the Tops Market shooting where some young man turns 18 and decides to go kill as many people of color as possible, just like El Paso — it's so heartbreaking for us to work on it," Viscoli said.

She does not have much hope for gun regulation on the national level, she said, but hopes state and local governments will fill in the gaps in an effort to reduce gun violence.

"I do have hope for, you know, New Mexico right now," Viscoli said. "Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is the only governor in the history of New Mexico who has passed gun violence prevention laws."

The state expanded background check requirements and prohibited those with domestic violence convictions or court orders to have access to guns in 2019 and enacted a so-called red flag law in 2020, which allows law enforcement offers to petition a court to temporarily seize firearms from a person considered at risk of harming themselves or others.