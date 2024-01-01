Gun buybacks planned in Las Cruces, Farmington

New Mexico State Police announced Thursday gun buyback events in four cities are planned for Jan. 6.

State Police invited the public in Las Cruces, Farmington, Albuquerque and Espanola to anonymously hand in unwanted firearms in exchange for gift cards.

This is the second round of such events following an amended public health order by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to tackle what she called a surge in gun violence following the shooting deaths of several children in Albuquerque.

In November, 87 guns (31 handguns and 56 rifles) were turned in during a buyback event in Las Cruces, one of three that month in the state. Statewide 279 firearms were collected.

In an Oct. 23 op-ed, New Mexico's Secretary of Public Health Patrick Allen wrote that gun violence was a "public health emergency."

"We cannot afford to stand idly by while our fellow New Mexicans suffer from the consequences of this epidemic," Allen wrote.

While gun buy back events were held previously in Albuquerque, Espanola and Las Cruces, this would be the first in Farmington where a buyback event planned for early December was cancelled by city officials amid public backlash. That event was organized by Farmington Police Department and Santa Fe-based nonprofit New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence.

Miranda Viscoli, the copresident of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, said at the time the organization had organized numerous other buy backs independent of the State Police and collected more than 2,000 guns.

"We are providing people a resource to turn in unwanted guns; helping law enforcement combat violent crimes where guns are used and aiding in the reduction of accidental deaths and suicides. By holding responsible voluntary gun disposal events like this, we can all help make New Mexico safer," said Troy Weisler, chief of the New Mexico State Police in a Dec. 28 news release.

Weapons collected at these events are either destroyed or recycled into other products.

In exchange for firearms, persons will receive $100 Visa gift cards for handguns and $200 gift cards for rifles and shotguns. Guns do not have to be functional to be turned in.

The gun buy backs will take place between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Expo New Mexico, 300 San Pedro, Gate 8 off Louisiana Blvd. in Albuquerque

Harriet B. Simmons Office, 101 W. Animas in Farmington

First Baptist Church, 4201 N. Sonoma ranch Blvd. in Las Cruces

Espanola Annex Building, 1101 Industrial Park Road in Espanola

