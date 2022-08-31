Gun cases show ‘Duck Sauce Killer’s’ wife didn’t own weapons: new filing

The lawyer for “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch’s wife says items found in his Queens apartment point to her innocence.

In addition to a gun and a large amount of ammunition found in Glenn Hirsch’s apartment on Aug. 25, following his suicide earlier this month, investigators hired by the lawyer for his spouse Dorothy Hirsch uncovered two gun cases with serial numbers that correspond to a pair of weapons found in Mrs. Hirsch’s closet.

“A witness is prepared to testify that the gun cases were discovered inside of boxes wrapped in black garbage bags located in Glenn’s bedroom,” lawyer Mark Bederow stated in a letter filed in Queens Criminal Court on Wednesday.

Glenn Hirsch was arrested for the April 30 slaying of beloved Chinese food delivery man Zhiwen Yan, 45. The killing came after a months-long beef he had with Great Wall Restaurant in Forest Hills over the availability of duck sauce.

Dorothy Hirsch was previously charged with possession of weapons uncovered by the authorities after the murder, but the new filing reinforces that she didn’t own them herself, her lawyer argued.

Cops found eight guns when they searched the home of Hirsch’s wife after his arrest, all stashed in a closet wrapped in bags, one wrapped in tin foil.