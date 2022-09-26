Gun, cash and drugs seized from felon in downtown Seattle

Seattle police seized a handgun with an extended magazine, cash and two Tic Tac containers of fentanyl from a felon in downtown Seattle on Saturday.

Police said they spotted the man dealing drugs in the area of 3rd Avenue and Pike Street. The area has been described as one of the grittiest and unsafe parts of downtown.

Third Avenue is also an area where an estimated 52,000 public transit riders travel daily.

Police did not say what the man had been convicted of previously.

Their investigation is ongoing.

