Gun, cash and drugs seized from felon in downtown Seattle
Seattle police seized a handgun with an extended magazine, cash and two Tic Tac containers of fentanyl from a felon in downtown Seattle on Saturday.
Police said they spotted the man dealing drugs in the area of 3rd Avenue and Pike Street. The area has been described as one of the grittiest and unsafe parts of downtown.
Third Avenue is also an area where an estimated 52,000 public transit riders travel daily.
Police did not say what the man had been convicted of previously.
Their investigation is ongoing.
More news from KIRO 7
Evacuation notices upgraded for Bolt Creek Fire amid ‘dry and unstable conditions’
Parents: Florida 2nd grader instructed to ‘send picture doing reading homework in bathtub’
‘Call 911, there’s a baby’: Texas couple rescues baby found in backyard shed
Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com