A gun was confiscated and a minor student was arrested Tuesday afternoon at Amistad High School in Indio, according to Desert Sands Unified spokesperson Mary Perry.

Around 12:40 p.m., the Indio Police Department notified Amistad's principal about the "possibility of a gun on campus," Perry said.

"No verbal threat was made against the campus," Perry added.

A student was brought to the school office and a gun was found during a search allowed by the student's parent.

An investigation is currently underway at the student's home. The investigation is a standard part of Desert Sands' threat assessment response with law enforcement cooperation.

Perry said additional details are forthcoming and will be provided by the district and the Indio Police Department.

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Gun confiscated at Amistad High in Indio, student arrested