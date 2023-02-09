Gun confiscated at Chute Middle School stolen from vehicle

Evanston police say that a gun brought to Chute Middle School by a student was stolen the day before from a vehicle, according to a release from the police department.

The release provided an update on the investigation and stated the weapon was stolen from a vehicle parked on the 100 block of Callan Avenue, about a mile from the school, around 11 p.m. on Feb. 5. According to police, the vehicle owner found the door ajar but did not report whether it had been locked or not. The weapon had been in the vehicle’s glovebox.

It is still unknown how the student ended up with the gun and there are no charges regarding the vehicle theft at this time.

On Feb. 6 around 11 a.m. police were called to the school after it was reported that a 13-year-old student was showing off a gun to fellow students, according to a news release. Officers recovered a loaded 9 millimeter handgun from the eighth grade student.

Following the report, the school was put on a soft lockdown but Evanston Police Commander Ryan Glew said there is no indication the student brought the weapon to harm anyone.

“It is alarming,” Glew said. “It is concerning. Even though there was no credible threat, there is always inherent hazards and dangers with a gun in a school.”

The student was taken into custody and has since been charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon on School Grounds and referred to juvenile court.

No one was harmed during the incident and the investigation is ongoing.