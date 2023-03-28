Gun confiscated at Fort Worth middle school; student arrested, police say. No injuries

A gun was confiscated at a Fort Worth middle school Tuesday and a student was arrested, according to officials.

The incident happened at William Monnig Middle School and the campus was placed on “secure status due to reports of a possible threat,” Fort Worth Independent School District officials told Star-Telegram partner WFAA-TV.

A school resource officer responded and a gun was confiscated, according to the district. It is unknown if the gun was loaded.

One student was arrested. No one was injured.

The campus was able to return to normal operations and there will be additional security at the school on Wednesday, according to the district.