Gun confiscated at Monterey High School, Lubbock ISD says

According to the district, a student reported the gun to a campus administrator and LISD police confiscated and secured the weapon without incident. The district said in a statement that "appropriate disciplinary action" was taken against the person with the gun, though the statement did not specify if that person was a student, employee or visitor, or where on campus the firearm was found.

"Although no threats were made, Lubbock ISD has a zero tolerance policy for any type of weapon on school grounds," the statement reads. "The partnership we have with our parents and guardians is important, and we provide communication about all safety and security issues to keep them informed about events on their child’s campus. We also encourage families to talk about the importance of telling an adult if something out of the ordinary is seen or heard, and the severity of action that will be taken against anyone who violates district policy concerning weapons on campus."

