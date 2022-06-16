Gun control advocate says Biden can take action on 4 things without Congress

The recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y., have reignited calls for gun control laws at the federal level. President Biden has said there is little he can do without the help of Congress. “I can’t dictate this stuff,” he said, demanding that lawmakers work together to take action on stronger gun measures. On Sunday, a bipartisan group of senators announced a legislative framework on gun safety measures that has yet to be written and needs to pass the House of Representatives before it gets to Biden’s desk for signing. Kris Brown, president of Brady United, a nonprofit organization that advocates for stricter gun control, told Yahoo News there are actions President Biden can take if Congress ultimately fails to pass new legislation.