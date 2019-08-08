The gun control fight has started. Could turmoil at the NRA be a game-changer?

After each mass shooting in America, the nation relives a near-scripted clash: calls for stricter gun laws, pushback from pro-gun activists led by the National Rifle Association, and an ultimate impasse.

But this time — following seven days that left at least 35 people dead in shootings in Gilroy, California; El Paso, Texas; and Dayton, Ohio — one side of that power struggle appears to have shifted.

The NRA is busy managing another crisis: Its own.

For months the organization has weathered a series of public spectacles stemming from both infighting and outside scrutiny. Most recently, in the middle of last week’s mass shootings, three members of the NRA board resigned, citing concerns over irresponsible spending by the organization’s leaders.

The NRA’s opponents see the chaos as a vulnerability, something not lost on supporters who have grown frustrated with the national organization.

“Those of us who are plugged into this, who are living it, are wondering why this is happening and why it seemingly isn't being fixed,” said Mark Walters, an NRA member and host of the syndicated Armed American Radio. “[Especially] at a time it is so important that we have a strong National Rifle Association coming into 2020, in particular on the heels of this mess with California, El Paso, and Dayton.”

Wayne LaPierre speaks at the NRA annual Meeting of Members in Indianapolis on April 27, 2019. He is now president of the NRA. More

A spokesman for the NRA did not respond to a request to interview Chief Executive Officer Wayne LaPierre, instead providing a statement that touted “a string of recent victories” under the NRA’s new political team.

“With many in the media writing the obituary of the NRA, we are scoring big wins in the legislative, legal, and public policy arenas,” Andrew Arulanandam wrote.

The NRA’s opponents see them as putting on a good face.

“I've never seen them weaker,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, a national advocacy group. “I think that they have been very much sidelined.”

As proof, he pointed to the fact that gun control groups outspent gun rights groups in the 2018 midterm elections. The gun control lobby spent about $12.1 million to the gun rights’ $10 million ($8.2 million of that coming from the NRA), according to numbers compiled by Open Secrets, a nonpartisan group that tracks lobbying and election spending.

And that, he said, was all “before the five-alarm fire.”

The turmoil in the NRA has been unfolding for months.

The group began the year by downplaying its relationship with Maria Butina, a Russian agent later convicted and sentenced to 18 months in prison for trying to infiltrate political organizations on behalf of the Kremlin. Butina had become cozy with the group, including helping to host a delegation of NRA insiders in Moscow in 2015. McClatchy has reported that the Justice Department is investigating whether one of her associates, former Russian official and NRA member Alexander Torshin, illegally moved Russian money through the group to back President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Then in April, the organization’s president, Oliver North, was forced out after raising concerns about the group’s finances and amid allegations that he had attempted to engineer the removal of LaPierre. LaPierre, who accused North of extortion, is now facing increased pressure to resign, including from deep-pocketed donors concerned about the ongoing strife, the New York Times has reported. The palace intrigue continued in June when the group ousted its longtime top lobbyist, Chris Cox, saying he also engineered the attempted coup against LaPierre.