Gun control - latest: Uvalde survivor, 11, who played dead to testify at Congress panel

The House Oversight Committee is meeting on Wednesday for its own response to the twin massacres in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York following the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on Tuesday regarding the rise of domestic terrorism.

Loved ones of victims in the two shootings will be on Capitol Hill for the first time since the two tragedies unfolded as a bipartisan group in the Senate meets to discuss a path forward on firearms and school security legislation.

Lawmakers are debating a number of potential responses to the two deadly shootings, which both involved AR-15-styled rifles wielded by suspects under the age of 21. The suspect in Buffalo, unlike in Uvalde, is thought to have had a clear racist motive for his attack.

But any path to legislation reaching Joe Biden’s desk must pass through the evenly-divided Senate, where it will need the votes of at least ten Republicans to pass.

On Tuesday, actor Matthew McConnaughey gave an impassioned speech on guns to the White House press briefing.

06:40 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Ahead of the House Oversight Committee meeting on Wednesday to hear stories of gun violence’s impact on families, those who have lost their children in the shooting have urged for action and responsibility.

“We need to take some kind of action and have some kind of responsibility and control of what we are doing,” said Vincent Salazar, the grandfather of Layla Salazar, who was killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting.

“We need to take some kind of action and have some kind of responsibility and control of what we are doing.” Vincent Salazar, the grandfather of Layla Salazar, who was killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting, sits down with @ABC Contributor @mariaesalinas. pic.twitter.com/xOourxarrx — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) June 8, 2022

Fox News host attacks Matthew McConaughey over emotional gun control plea

06:20 , John Bowden

Fox News’s Sandra Smith mocked Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas, after he delivered an emotional plea for change on Tuesday in response to nearly two dozen elementary schoolers in his hometown.

Falsely describing the actor as coming “from Hollywood”, the Chicago-born Smith (who lives in New York City, a bastion of the Democratic Party), quipped that the actor’s gripping remarks about the slain children in Uvalde were an example of “Someone from Hollywood calling to restore our family values”.

App allegedly used by Uvalde gunman adds new 'safety features'

06:08 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Social media app Yubo said on Tuesday that the platform is adding new safety features and updating its usage guidelines following news that the gunman in Texas’Robb Elementary School mass shootout allegedly used the app to send disturbing messages.

“The devastating events of 24 May in Uvalde, Texas, brought to light systemic issues in society that need to be addressed,” Yubo CEO Sacha Lazimi said in a statement.

“In the days since, we have been working to accelerate safety developments in our pipeline and further expand the scope of existing safeguards across our platform.”

Media reports said that gunman Salvador Ramos appeared to have sent concerning messages regarding his intentions about violence at school on the app.

Yubo representatives said that app’s risk-detection policy has been updated, reported ABC.

They have also enhanced its user-reporting capabilities, and introduced audio-moderation technology for live streams that they say will allow for “comprehensive automatic moderation across the platform.”

Videos of Salvador Ramos have surfaced amid reports he made threats of violence, including rape, online (Screenshot / CNN)

Families of children injured in Uvalde school shooting file lawsuit

05:56 , Sravasti Dasgupta

The families of four students injured in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, are suing the gunman’s estate.

A lawsuit was filed by attorney Thomas J. Henry on behalf of the families in a Texas district court on Monday, reported ABC.

“This initial lawsuit will allow us to discover evidence and possibly add other parties to the lawsuit, if necessary,” Mr Henry said in a press release.

“The discovery process will focus on the school system, law enforcement, social media, and gun and ammunition manufacturers.”

The lawyer’s firm will also investigate shooter Salvador Ramos’ past to see if he had a violent history.

In addition, Alfred Garza, the father of Amerie Jo Garza, one of the children killed in the Uvalde shooting, has hired Connecticut lawyers who successfully sued the manufacturer of the gun used in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

(Getty Images)

How many Republicans senators have used an AR-15?

05:30 , Sravasti Dasgupta

As the powerful AR-15 rifle has received increased attention following the devastating shootings in Buffalo, New York and in Uvalde, Texas, The Independent asked Republican senators if they have used or owned an AR-15.

Here’s what the Republican senators reached by The Independent said about their own experiences – or lack thereof – with the powerful rifles.

We asked Republican Senators if they’ve shot an AR-15. This is what they told us

Republican senate whip mocked for saying AR-15s are needed to shoot prairie dogs

05:14 , John Bowden

Conservatives have come up with all kinds of reasons why the average American needs access to a semiautomatic weapon designed to operate as civilian versions of military rifles.

The latest offering, from GOP Senator John Thune, involves the high-powered rifle’s usage in hunting prarie dogs, small rodents which burrow underground.

Some states do not have restrictions on the usage of firearms to hunt such animals, which are considered pests in some areas. But it’s unclear why a high-powered assault weapon would be needed for such small creatures.

11-year-old Uvalde survivor to testify to Congress

04:48 , Sravasti Dasgupta

11-year-old Miah Cerillo who survived the Uvalde shooting by smearing a deceased classmate’s blood over her body and playing dead will testify before Congress on Wednesday.

She will join those impacted by the Buffalo shooting to speak before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform for a hearing titled “The Urgent Need to Address the Gun Violence Epidemic”.

Miah was one of a group of 4th graders trapped for about an hour in a classroom with Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos.

John Cornyn can cut a deal with Democrats on guns — but he’s got a Ted Cruz problem

04:15 , John Bowden

As senators meet to discuss a potential path forward for reforms aimed at stopping the trends of gun violence and mass shootings in America, the lead GOP negotiator is walking a delicate balance between working with Democrats to address a real problem and assuaging his party’s far-right base.

John Cornyn’s dangerous job is excacerbated by the presence of Ted Cruz, his Texas colleague and the state’s junior senator, who has come out strongly against further efforts to restrict firearm ownership.

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

03:20 , John Bowden

GOP Sen John Cornyn, the lead Republican negotiator on compromise legislation to respond to the horrific trend of gun violence and mass shootings in America, was seen browsing on his phone while witnesses testified at a committee hearing on Tuesday on domestic extremism.

Senators met on Tuesday to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.

McConnell open to raising age limit for semiautomatic rifles, CNN reports

02:23 , John Bowden

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has privatedly expressed openness to passing legislation aimed at raising the age necessary to purchase an assault-style rifle like an AR-15, CNN reported on Tuesday.

But the provision is not likely to make it to the Senate floor due to resistance from his own caucus, the news outlet further reported.

Senators are currently meeting to hammer out compromise legislation aimed at quelling the tide of mass shootings in America. Few areas of compromise are being discussed, and Democrats are cautioning that few of their priorities will likely be in the final legislation.

Lawmakers turning ‘anger into action’ with gun violence hearing Wednesday

01:25 , John Bowden

Rep Carolyn Maloney, chair of the House Oversight Committee, urged her fellows in the House and Senate to listen with an open mind to stories of victims of gun violence that her committee will hear on Wednesday.

“After 19 innocent children and two teachers lost their lives in Texas just ten days after the mass shooting in my home state of New York, I’m turning my anger into action. Our hearing will examine the terrible impact of gun violence and the urgent need to rein in the weapons of war used to perpetrate these crimes,” the chairwoman said in a 3 June statement.

“It is my hope that all my colleagues will listen with an open heart as gun violence survivors and loved ones recount one of the darkest days of their lives. This hearing is ultimately about saving lives, and I hope it will galvanize my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass legislation to do just that,” she continued.

Lawmakers in the Senate are currently huddling on a bipartisan compromise which currently looks to be proceeding around the issue of encouraging states to pass red-flag laws.

No political ambitions, says McConaughey

Wednesday 8 June 2022 00:25 , John Bowden

Actor Matthew McConaughey rejected the idea of seeking political office on Tuesday after making an appearance at the day’s White House press briefing and giving an impassioned speech about the Uvalde shooting.

Mr McConaughey told Fox News’s Bret Baier Tuesday evening in an interview: “I am not running for political office.”

But during his remarks earlier in the day, the Uvalde-born actor drew on his Hollywood charisma and played a leader’s role, begging the country’s two political parties to come together and make real change that would stop the tide of mass shootings in schools and other venues.

Son of Buffalo shooting victim demands Senate address ‘cancer of white supremacy’

Tuesday 7 June 2022 23:20 , John Bowden

Garnell Whitfield Jr took senators to task on Tuesday at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on the issue of domestic extremism.

Mr Whitfield Jr spoke to senators about losing his 86-year-old mother in what is thought to have been a rampage by a racist 18-year-old suspect who espoused white supremacist views.

He asked the members on Tuesday: “Is there nothing that you personally are willing to do to stop the cancer of white supremacy?”

“Because if there is nothing, then respectfully, senators, you should yield your positions of authority and influence to others that are willing to lead on this issue.”

Arizona police watched a man drown. Uvalde police stood outside the school. What are cops even for?

Tuesday 7 June 2022 22:20 , John Bowden

After several high-profile incidents in which police officers apparently declined or for some other reason failed to act in situations that would have saved lives, many Americans are reexamining the role of law enforcement in modern society.

In The Independent, writer Skylar Baker-Jordan asks: “What is the point of the police if they will not rescue an obviously drowning man or even rush in to protect the children of our nation?”

Pro-gun group calls for ‘battle’ at Capitol complex hours before Jan 6 hearing

Tuesday 7 June 2022 21:20 , John Bowden

A group that is opposing any firearms restrictions after deadly massacres in New York and Texas is warning its supporters who are descending on Capitol Hill this week to be prepared for “battle”.

The warning came in a fundraising email from the American Firearms Association to its members on Monday, stressing that gun control activists including Moms Demand Action would be on the Hill this week for the hearings.

"Our federal legislative team believes that because of the enormity of the battle this week in DC, there will be thousands or even tens of thousands of Bloomberg-funded, red shirt radical, commie mommies all over the Capitol complex," the email said. "This is their Super Bowl. You and I should be looking at this battle in exactly the same way."

Matthew McConaughey pounds lectern in emotional call for change after Uvalde massacre

Tuesday 7 June 2022 20:18 , John Bowden

Texas-born actor Matthew McConaughey delivered emotional remarks to reporters at Tuesday’s White House press briefing, calling for bipartisan action to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals which he contended were supported by responsible gun owners.

He also told stories of victims of the shooting in his native Uvalde, Texas, leading to an emotional moment where he struck the press secretary’s lectern while describing how one young victim was identified only by her signature green Converse sneakers.