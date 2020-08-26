Gun crime hits French holiday towns as videos of armed drug dealers spark outrage

A man armed with an assault rifle protects a drug dealer in Grenoble - -/-

Video footage showing drug dealers openly carrying assault rifles in Grenoble sparked outrage as concern rose over a crime wave in French holiday towns this summer.

Prosecutors opened an investigation after national television broadcast the videos, which were posted on social media and authenticated by police.

The footage was seen as the latest manifestation of what many local politicians describe as a breakdown of law and order in France’s most deprived urban neighbourhoods.

The mayor of Grenoble urged the government of President Emmanuel Macron to send police reinforcements to the prosperous “capital of the Alps” in south-eastern France.

It is considered one of the country’s most pleasant provincial cities, but this summer Grenoble has been hit by a series of gangland shootouts that have left three dead and several injured. Marseille, which has a long history of organised crime, is notorious for gang wars, but gun crime is becoming increasingly common in other French cities.

The Grenoble videos were posted by drug traffickers with the intention of scaring off rivals with a display of firepower, according to a police source.

The footage shows gunmen, wearing balaclavas over their faces, holding what appear to Kalashnikov-style rifles. They stand guard while a dealer is shown sitting at a table in the open air apparently selling drugs. It was impossible to identify any of the individuals filmed.

The videos were filmed beside a playground in Grenoble’s Mistral district, according to police sources. Children can be seen nearby in some of the images.

The footage is the latest in a series of alarming pattern of criminality in France since the lockdown - -/-

A turf war in the neighbourhood was fuelled by the early release of convicts during the coronavirus lockdown in an attempt to stem infections in prisons, the sources said.

Other French cities plagued by gang violence this summer include Nice and Toulon, on the Riviera, and Bordeaux. Even the calm of Brittany, a favourite holiday destination for Britons, has been shattered by shootouts in the city of Rennes. Several mayors have called for more police, saying local forces were insufficient.

Amira, a Toulon resident, said a bullet came through the window of her flat and lodged in the wall of her living-room, where she looks after her four grand-children. She said drug lords barely out of their teens were terrorising residents of her estate.

“They settle their scores with competitors by shooting them, and they don’t seem to care if other people are caught in the middle,” said Amira, 62.

Maud Tavel, deputy mayor of Grenoble, said: “I’m thinking about the families, the children, the people who work in the [Mistral] district. It is the state’s role to shut down trafficking… We are reiterating our request [to the national government] for police reinforcements which we believe are essential.”

Ms Tavel acknowledged that local authorities were struggling to ensure “that people can live here in good conditions, go to work, leave their apartment buildings and go to school without facing this sort of insecurity”.

It is not the first time drug dealers in Grenoble have used social media to protect or boost their business. Last year they organised a raffle on Snapchat for their customers, according to police. The prize was a Playstation 4 game console.