Gun discharged at Leith Walk Elementary and Middle School; no one hurt, Baltimore Police say

A person discharged a gun Monday afternoon at Leith Walk Elementary and Middle School, according to a Baltimore Police spokesperson.

Detective Freddie Talbert said nobody was injured from the discharge at the North Baltimore school, which is in the Ramblewood neighborhood.

The gunfire occurred inside the school, at the basketball court, shortly before 4:49 p.m., Talbert said. The suspect then fled the scene.

Baltimore City School Police are investigating the shooting alongside Baltimore Police detectives.

The discharge was hours after a Patterson High School student was shot dead at a park near school property in Southeast Baltimore.