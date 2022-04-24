Gun, drugs and cash seized from teen arrested during traffic stop

A gun, drugs and cash were seized after Federal Way police pulled a teen driver over and arrested him during a traffic stop Tuesday.

Police said at about 7:30 p.m., officers were conducting a crime emphasis patrol on Pacific Highway South and stopped a car after “observing violations.”

Officers pulled over a 16-year-old male whom they said possessed a 9mm gun magazine, pot and $1,063 in cash.

The teen was arrested.

After getting a search warrant Wednesday, police said they found a stolen and loaded 9mm gun in the car that the teen drove.

They also found a backpack with 100 pills believed to be fentanyl and nearly 13 grams of possible methamphetamine, which was packaged for distribution, police said.

The teen is expected to face several charges.

