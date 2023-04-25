Gun, drugs found in backpack at Gwinnett County middle school

A Gwinnett County middle schooler will be facing disciplinary actions and criminal charges after being found with a gun and drugs at school on Tuesday.

In a letter sent to parents, Trickum Middle School Principal Ryan Queen says a staff member was concerned that a student had marijuana in their backpack at school.

When administrators pulled the student aside and searched the backpack, they found marijuana and an unloaded handgun.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Administrators say they contacted school police as soon as they found the gun.

“I understand hearing about this may be unsettling, but I want to reassure you Gwinnett County Public Schools and Trickum Middle School take the safety and security of our students seriously. The safety of our entire school community is our number one priority,” Queen wrote to parents.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have not identified the student or commented on what charges could be coming.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff member who came forward and reported their concerns to the administration. This allowed administrators and school police to investigate quickly and avoid a potentially dangerous situation,” Queen’s letter continued.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: