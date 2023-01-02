Gun, drugs recovered following New Year’s weekend DUI arrests in Sandy Springs
Six people are celebrating the new year behind bars.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Over the holiday weekend, the Sandy Springs Police Department traffic units made six DUI arrests.
During those traffic stops, they also recovered a stolen gun, a large amount of cash and two sandwich bags they believe contained marijuana.
TRENDING STORIES:
‘Just a test drive:’ Co-workers remember tire shop employee who police say was killed by customer
Cameron Batson released by Falcons following ‘physical altercation’ with APD officer
The department did not name any suspects in the arrests.
According to Georgia Highway Safety, in 2019 there were 353 traffic stops that involved a driver with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher in Georgia. Those 353 alcohol-involved fatalities accounted for 24% of Georgia’s 1,491 total traffic fatalities in 2019.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: