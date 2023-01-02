Gun, drugs recovered following New Year’s weekend DUI arrests in Sandy Springs

Six people are celebrating the new year behind bars.

Over the holiday weekend, the Sandy Springs Police Department traffic units made six DUI arrests.

During those traffic stops, they also recovered a stolen gun, a large amount of cash and two sandwich bags they believe contained marijuana.

The department did not name any suspects in the arrests.

According to Georgia Highway Safety, in 2019 there were 353 traffic stops that involved a driver with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher in Georgia. Those 353 alcohol-involved fatalities accounted for 24% of Georgia’s 1,491 total traffic fatalities in 2019.

