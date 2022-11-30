Gun, drugs seized from man found with pants down in stolen truck near West Seattle school

Seattle police arrested a felon Wednesday and seized a loaded gun, a brick of cocaine and other drugs after finding the man passed out with his pants down in a stolen pickup truck near an elementary school.

According to police, officers received calls around 7:40 a.m. about a partially nude man engaging in lewd conduct at 11th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Cloverdale Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man with his pants down inside of an apparently spray-painted pickup truck. Police said the man’s girlfriend was trying to wake him, and officers could see a suspected methamphetamine pipe and a bong in the truck’s console.

Officers learned the vehicle was reported stolen and arrested the man. They then found a loaded handgun, a 24-gram brick of cocaine, 115 grams of meth in individual baggies, a 55-gram rock of meth, 149 fentanyl pills and ammunition inside the truck.

The man was booked into jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.

