Gun, drugs seized from man found with pants down in stolen truck near West Seattle school
Seattle police arrested a felon Wednesday and seized a loaded gun, a brick of cocaine and other drugs after finding the man passed out with his pants down in a stolen pickup truck near an elementary school.
According to police, officers received calls around 7:40 a.m. about a partially nude man engaging in lewd conduct at 11th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Cloverdale Street.
When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man with his pants down inside of an apparently spray-painted pickup truck. Police said the man’s girlfriend was trying to wake him, and officers could see a suspected methamphetamine pipe and a bong in the truck’s console.
Officers learned the vehicle was reported stolen and arrested the man. They then found a loaded handgun, a 24-gram brick of cocaine, 115 grams of meth in individual baggies, a 55-gram rock of meth, 149 fentanyl pills and ammunition inside the truck.
The man was booked into jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.
More news from KIRO 7
Five cars rented by Secret Service for Biden vacation catch fire, are destroyed
Power out for more than 50K customers after strong winds hit parts of Western Washington
Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com