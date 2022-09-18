Gun fight results in two arrests

Mike LaBella, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·3 min read

Sep. 18—HAVERHILL — Police have charged a Methuen man and a Haverhill man in connection to an incident during which 14 shots were fired in the area of the Tenney Place Apartments at 505 West Lowell Ave. on Sept. 11.

Police said some residents in those apartments dropped to the floor in fear as bullets were entering their buildings while others stepped outside to see what was happening, placing themselves in harm's way.

Police said that last Sunday at 7:27 p.m., officers responded to the area of 505 West Lowell Ave., Building 4, on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found numerous spent shell casings. They also discovered damage to a residential building and three vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Police said that after a brief investigation, they arrested Julian Covino, 22, of 63 Butternut Lane, Methuen, and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon, destruction of property of $1,200, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and disturbing the peace.

Covino was arraigned on the charges Sept. 12 and was ordered held without bail by Judge Mary McCabe, pending a dangerousness hearing held Sept. 16.

At that hearing, the judge ordered that Covino continued to be held and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Oct. 13.

Also as a result of the investigation, police identified a second man involved in the incident and issued a warrant for the arrest of Brent Martin, 22, of 505 West Lowell Ave., Apt. 2303.

Martin appeared in Haverhill District Court on Friday, when he was charged with possession of a firearm without an FID card, carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, threatening to commit a crime, disturbing the peace, possession of a large capacity firearm/feeding device, unlicensed possession of ammunition and an additional count of possession of a firearm without an FID card.

Judge Cesar Archilla ordered Martin held without bail and scheduled a dangerousness hearing for Sept. 23, via video conference.

Police said that during their investigation into the shootings, they met with Covino at his Methuen home, where he told them he was in Haverhill to meet a friend, who he referred to only as "BM." Covino told police the two of them were talking and that BM, who police determined was Brent Martin, told Covino he'd recently been released from jail and was short of money.

Police said Martin had previous firearms charges for which he was recently released from prison.

According to the report, Covino told police he was carrying a .40 caliber pistol in a crossbody bag while Martin professed to be in possession of a bigger gun, which he described to Covino as a "deuce deuce," and that he was carrying it in a bag as well, the report said.

Covino told police Martin was there to rob him and that a gun fight erupted between them and that he fired 10 to 12 shots at Martin until Martin disappeared from view. Covino said he then drove away and tossed the gun out the window of his car onto West Lowell Avenue. Covino said his gun held 14 rounds.

Police said they searched for the gun but were unable to find it.

