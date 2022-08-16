Gun fired in busy parking lot of Kennewick store. Do you recognize vehicles involved?

Police are seeking help from the public after a gunshot was fired out of a car window Friday afternoon in the crowded parking lot of WinCo Foods in Kennewick.

Kennewick police say a white sedan was being chased through the parking lot on the 4600 block of West Clearwater Avenue by a white pickup at about 1:30 p.m..

The driver of the sedan pointed a handgun out of their window and fired back toward the pickup.

There were no known injuries.

Kennewick police are working to identify the people involved and have posted video of the car and pickup involved on Facebook to seek the public’s help.

Those with information should call 509-628-0333 or make an anonymous report at KPDtips.com.