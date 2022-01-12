Gun fired during confrontation

Jan. 11—KERNERSVILLE — A confrontation in an apartment complex parking lot on Monday resulted in one of the two men involved firing a gun, police said.

The Kernersville Police Department received a report shortly before 4 p.m. of someone firing a gun in the 300 Block of South Cherry Street. Officers arrived to find two men "involved in a disturbance" in the parking lot, a police press release said. Both were arrested.

Demetrius Kahlil Martin was charged with going armed to the terror of the public, carrying a concealed gun and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Damon Matthew Bullock was charged with malicious injury to property and second-degree trespass.

Bond for each was set at $2,500 unsecured.