Gun fired inside The Comedy Zone near uptown Charlotte, police say; suspect in custody

A man is in custody after firing a gun inside The Comedy Zone near uptown on Saturday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Around 9 p.m., the suspect brandished a firearm as he entered the venue in the 900 block of NC Music Factory Boulevard, CMPD said on Twitter.

Employees told WSOC that the man demanded that everyone leave the building as he was waving his gun.

The club was evacuated before the suspect fired the gun, police said.

No one was injured, and the suspect was arrested, police said.

Actor and comedian Craig Robinson, who has appeared on television and movies including “Hot Tub Time Machine,” was scheduled to appear at the club Saturday night.

The shooting comes days after CMPD reported overall crime in Charlotte has increased 4.3% this year compared with the first half of 2021. Violent crime is up 3%, police said Thursday.

This is a developing story.