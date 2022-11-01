Gun found in baby crib during drug busts, police say

A gun inside a baby’s crib was among the weapons and drugs found during several police busts on Friday afternoon in Dyersburg, authorities said.

In a special operation by the Dyersburg Police Department, the Tennessee Department of Correction and the U.S. Marshals, officers conducted seizures in the city’s high-crime areas. Searches of 15 homes resulted in eight arrests and 19 new warrants, police said.

One search of a home — at the Green Tree Apartments on Hwy 51 — found about 350 oxycodone pills, 31 grams of packaged marijuana, six handguns with extended capacity ammunition clips, 120 rounds of ammunition and the firearm under the mattress of baby’s crib, police said.

Police said that six people in the apartment were found have warrants for their arrests.

