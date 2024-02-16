Gun found in backpack at Pittsburgh International Airport; New Alexandria man arrested, police say

A New Alexandria man is facing charges after a gun was found in a backpack at Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

TSA officers saw a .40 caliber handgun in a passenger’s backpack at the main security checkpoint at 4:33 p.m., Allegheny County police said.

The passenger was identified as Matthew Curry, 35. Police said Curry did not have a valid concealed carry permit.

He was charged with carrying a firearm without a license and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

The FBI was notified.

Passengers who bring firearms into an airport security checkpoint can face fines from the TSA of up to $10,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $13,910.

