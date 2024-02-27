Gun found at Burnsville shooting scene traced to legal purchase in January, business owner says

A firearm found at the Burnsville shooting scene where two officers and a firefighter were mortally wounded has been traced to a Burnsville firearm shop, according to the owner.

Now, the person who bought the gun is being investigated for committing a straw purchase — when someone buys a gun legally and provides it to someone who is prohibited from having it, said John McConkey, owner of the Modern Sportsman.

“The Modern Sportsman had no way of knowing the lower receiver (of an AR-15) would end up in a convicted felon’s/prohibited person’s possession,” McConkey said in a Tuesday statement. “The prohibited person was not there during the transfer process nor was his name on any of the enclosed documents.”

Someone bought the AR-15 lower receiver from an out-of-state online retailer and shipped it to the Modern Sportman’s Burnsville location for transfer. “The purchaser passed the background check and took possession of the firearm on Jan. 15, 2024,” McConkey said.

A transfer is when the purchaser of a firearm is required to fill out a FBI background check to legally obtain the firearm. An individual must have a clean criminal history and Minnesota permit to purchase or carry to obtain a lower receiver in the state, McConkey noted.

An AR-15 lower receiver is the serialized portion of an AR-15 type rifle that’s regulated by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“We continue to investigate all aspects of the incident in Burnsville but due to the active nature of the investigation, I’m not able to share any other details at this time,” Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokesperson Bonney Bowman said Tuesday.

The ATF is assisting in the investigation, including tracing where the firearms came from and doing ballistics testing, a local spokesperson said last week.

The Modern Sportsman is “working closely with the BCA and cannot release any more information at this time due to this being an ongoing investigation,” McConkey said.

Gunman had lifetime ban on possessing firearms

Shannon Gooden, 38, had a lifetime ban on possessing firearms after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to assault with a dangerous weapon. Gooden petitioned to get his gun rights restored in 2020. His request was opposed by the Dakota County attorney’s office and a judge ruled he could not possess guns.

Police responded to a 911 call early Feb. 18 at Gooden’s residence and he barricaded himself inside with seven children, telling them he was unarmed, authorities have said. Officers went inside and negotiated with Gooden for about three and a half hours, trying to get him to surrender peacefully, before he opened fire “without warning,” according to the BCA.

He opened fire “with what is believed to be multiple different firearms,” a BCA agent wrote in a search warrant application. “… Officers returned gunfire at Gooden and he retreated into a bedroom.”

Gooden shot more than 100 rifle rounds at law enforcement and first responders, the BCA has said. Officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth were killed.

Gooden died by suicide, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office.

A memorial service for Finseth, Ruge and Elmstrand on Wednesday is expected to draw thousands of people.

