Gun found in Charlotte high school after nearby shooting prompts lockdown, principal says

A gun with two loaded magazines was found inside Garinger High School following a shooting near campus that “potentially” involved students Tuesday morning, according to the school’s principal.

Shortly before 7 a.m., CMPD officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Sugar Creek Road and Eastway Drive. While at the scene, officers learned at least one suspect involved in the shooting ran toward the school at 1100 Eastway Drive.

“Shots were fired near campus by individuals believed to be in a black SUV,” Principal Sharon Bracey said in a letter sent to Garinger families. “It is believed that suspects targeted by the gunfire returned fire and fled to campus. It was believed those students possessed a weapon.”

Garinger was placed on lockdown, a CMS spokeswoman told the Observer.

Officers found a firearm and two loaded magazines during a search of the gym, Bracey said.

Police have detained one individual and are continuing the investigation, the department said. So far, no one has been found injured from the shooting.

Students arriving at Garinger were directed to the school gym. Those who were in the school prior to the shooting went to the cafeteria, Bracey said.

Police remain at the school and will work with CMS throughout the remainder of the day “to ensure the safety of the students and staff,” the department said.

Upon receiving the go-ahead, Bracey said the school will transition to “restricted movement” for the rest of the day.

“I encourage you to speak with your students about the consequences of bringing weapons to school or on school transportation, and to share with law enforcement any information they may know about today’s incident,” Bracey said.

In late August, CMS said it would resume random safety screenings at schools after a series of incidents involving fights and firearms marred the first week of school.

At least five guns have been recovered from inside Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools, police spokesman Tom Hildebrand said during CMPD’s weekly news conference on Sept. 22.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call 911 or leave the information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.