Gun found after driver fled crash, charges say

Jun. 30—MANKATO — A driver allegedly left his phone and a stolen gun behind when he ran away from a crash Tuesday night in Mankato.

Mario Diandre Hall, 31, of Mankato, is suspected of crashing his car into a pickup at about 10:30 p.m. at Main and Fifth streets. The pickup driver and a witness said the car's driver ran away. The witness provided a description that matched Hall, according to a court complaint.

The car was registered to Hall. A police sergeant found a stolen loaded 9 mm gun inside. Hall is not allowed to have a gun because of prior convictions.

A cellphone with an account for "M. Hall" also was found near the scene.

Officers found Hall outside his residence and saw he had several fresh cuts and scrapes.

Hall was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of illegal gun possession and receiving stolen property, and with misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash.