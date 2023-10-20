Gun found during Robert Hamman murder investigation was not the one that killed his father

Bullets fired during the murder of Terrence L. Hamman were shot upward from the basement of the man's home, a special agent explained in court Thursday.

Ed Staley Jr. of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation took the witness stand during the trial of Robert Len Hamman, 54, who has been charged with six felonies, including murder, in his father's death.

Staley was dispatched to the Shiloh home last Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2022. He said he investigated the scene in the northern Richland County village until the early morning hours of Christmas Day.

He found two bullet holes in a wall, one in a door and one under the armpit of the victim.

'The bullet ... creates a path'

The special agent explained that the shooting took place in a basement stairway accessible by door from the home's kitchen.

He slid trajectory rods into the holes to determine where the shooter was when the gun was fired.

"The bullet, once it leaves a firearm, creates a path," Staley explained. "It creates holes along that path."

The trajectory rods showed the investigator that the paths of the bullets began in the basement — one of them hit the wall and another went through the stairway door and into the wall.

"I don't know what position the door was in," Staley said. "I just know that the bullet traveled through the door."

Box of ammunition found in truck

The special agent, who has spent 38 years in law enforcement, later investigated the red Dodge 1500 pickup truck that prosecutors say Robert Hamman stole from his father after shooting him.

Inside the truck was a random assortment of clothes, the vehicle registration for Robert Hamman's Buick, and pay stubs in the defendant's name.

"There was a pocket in the dashboard," Staley said. "It contained rings and several other items of jewelry."

There was a box of .38 caliber ammunition that had eight bullets missing.

Murder weapon still not found

Investigators pulled one bullet from the home's wall and one from the victims body.

Those bullets were sent to Mike Roberts, a forensic scientists for the Ohio BCI.

Roberts explained to jurors that microscopic imperfections in a gun's barrel leave telltale markings on bullets, which allow him to identify what weapon has fired which shots.

He said the bullet from the wall and the bullet found inside Terrence Hamman's body came from the same gun.

The forensic scientist said those bullets came from either a .38 or .357 — both guns fire the same size of bullet, but the .357 puts more powder behind it.

Deputies recovered a Smith & Wesson .357 revolver from a snowbank outside the truck when they found it. That gun, though, Roberts said, was not the one that killed Terrence Hamman. The murder weapon has not been identified.

Robert Hamman's DNA found on trigger guard of .357 magnum

Although it wasn't the murder weapon, the .357 magnum did have traces of Robert Hamman's DNA on the trigger guard.

That was determined by Lynda Eveleth, a forensic scientist with Ohio BCI who specializes in DNA testing.

"DNA is the blueprint that makes us who we are," she said.

That DNA comes from the parents and determines the characteristics of an organism as it grows. No two people can have similar DNA, except for identical twins.

Eveleth's report showed that Robert Hamman's DNA was found inside the waist band of the sweatpants found on Terrence Hamman's body.

Due to time limitations, Eveleth's testimony was cut short and was scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. Friday in the courtroom of Richland County Common Pleas Judge Brent Robinson.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Forensic scientists explain details of clues from Hamman murder trial