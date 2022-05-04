Gun found inside student’s car at Broken Arrow High, no threats made

FOX23.com News Staff

A gun was confiscated Wednesday in the parking lot of Broken Arrow High School.

According to a report from the Broken Arrow Police Department, campus security was notified about a gun inside a student’s car.

The gun was confiscated and turned over to the Broken Arrow Police Department.

Because no threats were made, the school was not placed on lockdown.

Broken Arrow police are investigating what happened.

This is a developing story.

