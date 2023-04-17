Gun found inside Taco Bell quesadilla during Mississippi traffic stop

Mississippi cops conducting a traffic stop noticed passenger Devin Mitchell stuffing something inside his Taco Bell bag, WLOX-TV reported.

Opening it, they discovered a quesadilla with the extra-spicy filling just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

A search of the car also yielded liquid heroin, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine, police said.

Police arrested Mitchell and charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of weapon by a felon and possession of paraphernalia.

The driver, Olivia Neff, was ticketed for disregarding a traffic device, WBRZ-TV reported.