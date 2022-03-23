Gun found at main checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport

Allegheny County Police announced that at 4:25 p.m., TSA officers found a loaded .357-caliber handgun in a passenger’s backpack at the main security checkpoint of Pittsburgh International Airport.

Allegheny County Police were notified and said the 49-year-old male passenger from Munhall did have a concealed carry permit.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified and are investigating.

According to a release, the gun is currently with the Allegheny County Police.

The release also said that passengers who bring firearms into an airport checkpoint can face federal civil fines from the Transportation Security Administration up to $10,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $13,910.

