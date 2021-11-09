Gun found on Raytown High School student, school locked down for safety Monday

Police found a loaded gun in the possession of a student at Raytown South High School on Monday, placing the school on lockdown for a little less than an hour as officers secured the school campus.

Raytown police were called to the school after a report was made of a weapon present on campus, Principal Kevin Overfelt told school families in a letter Monday. The lockdown lasted roughly 41 minutes as police officers conducted a search of one of the students before finding the weapon. No known threats were associated with the weapon, Overfelt said.

In the letter, first reported by KCTV5, Overfelt said the safety of students and staff is the district’s top priority. He encouraged parents and staff to report anything that might be suspicious to school officials.

The district is following its policies set by the local school board with regard to disciplinary action. School officials have started an internal investigation and are cooperating with local law enforcement, Overfelt said.