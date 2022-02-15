Gun found in Socorro gym causes postponement of game

James Yodice, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·1 min read

Feb. 15—A varsity girls basketball game at Socorro High School last Friday was stopped and postponed after it was discovered that a gun, placed inside a backpack, had been brought into the gymnasium by a middle-school student.

Socorro Consolidated Schools Superintendent Ron Hendrix told the Journal on Monday that a backpack — which had been handled by several students, he said — did, in fact, contain a gun.

At least one student began telling other students at the game that there was a gun in the backpack, Hendrix said, and within a couple of minutes, after other students quickly alerted police and staff at the game, school officials and police on site acted immediately.

The El Defensor Chieftain reported that Socorro police officers took the students into custody. Hendrix said the three were later charged; he said all three were charged since all three had taken possession of the backpack in question at one time or another.

The Warriors were playing Hatch Valley in a District 3-3A contest. The game had already begun but was stopped. It has been rescheduled for Wednesday night at neutral-site Hot Springs High in Truth or Consequences, said Sally Marquez, executive director of the New Mexico Activities Association. No spectators are going to be allowed.

The gun was never taken out in plain view, Hendrix said, and the gym was evacuated as a precaution.

The student, or students, in question are believed to attend Sarracino Middle School in Socorro.

