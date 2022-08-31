Gun found in student’s backpack at Brashear High School

A gun was found in a student’s backpack at Brashear High School Wednesday.

According to Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh, a staff member noticed a student walking in a wooded area after school was dismissed for the day. The student then returned with a backpack and walked onto a school bus.

The staff member reported the student to school security and the police, who removed the student from the bus.

An unloaded firearm was found inside the backpack.

Pugh said the student faces school-based disciplinary action, as well as charges for possession of a firearm.

