Gun found in student’s bag at North Meck High. Why didn’t body scanners didn’t catch it?
A student brought a stolen, loaded gun to school.
Body scanners didn’t catch it — police did.
North Mecklenburg High School confirmed Huntersville Police Department officers found the gun in a backpack after a fight broke out on campus Tuesday.
The School Resource Officers quickly broke up the fight, Maj. Brain Vaughan wrote in an email to The Charlotte Observer.
Inside a backpack, police found a stolen 9 mm handgun.
It was never used or displayed during the fight, Vaughan said.
The discovery follows CMS’ recent drop in guns found on campus — a trend opposite to state data.
All Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools high schools and middle schools were equipped with body scanners following a spike in guns on campus during the 2021-22 school year. It is unclear how the student passed through the school’s door with a gun, said Susan Vernon-Delvin, CMS’ executive director of communications.
All scanners were functioning on Tuesday, Vernon-Delvin said.
According to CMS’ Code of Conduct, the student will face a range of consequences from long-term suspension to expulsion.
Principal Stephanie Hood asked that parents help by “reinforcing with (their) children that weapons are not permitted in our schools.”