Gun found on student at north Charlotte middle school, source says

A gun was found on a student at Ranson Middle School in north Charlotte Thursday, a source tells Channel 9.

According to the source, police believe the student had broken into a home to steal the gun.

He was then found with the weapon on him at the middle school on Thursday morning. There was no information immediately available about how the gun was found.

Channel 9 reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for more information. A spokesperson for the district confirmed a gun was found at the school.

“All staff and students safe,” the spokesperson said. “That’s all the information we can provide.”

Another gun was found this week on a student at Renaissance West STEAM Academy, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.





According to Channel 9′s count, this is the 32nd weapon found on a CMS campus this school year. Our count includes pellet guns in addition to firearms. CMS says they have found 28 firearms, not including pellet guns.

