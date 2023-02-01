Gun found on student at South Meck HS, district confirms

A gun was found on a student at South Mecklenburg High School on Wednesday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

In a message to parents, CMS said the weapon was found on campus. A CMS spokesperson said the student involved had gotten into a fight and security searched them, which is when they found the gun.

Authorities said law enforcement arrived promptly and all students and staff and safe.

The district said there were no disruptions to learning and teaching.

“Please speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon of any kind to school,” the statement read. “It is a violation of the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct, and is subject to criminal charges.”

The district said this was the third gun found on campus this school year.

The incident is still under investigation.

