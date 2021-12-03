Gun found in traffic stop

Dec. 2—A traffic stop and a vehicular search yielded a firearm earlier this week, according to a report from the Kings County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday at around 10:15 p.m., a deputy was patrolling in the area of Nevada and 6th Avenue in rural Kings County. The deputy spotted a Kia Forte on Nevada Avenue reportedly doing donuts in the middle of the roadway. The Deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop and contacted the driver and three passengers. The driver was identified as Nathan Ruvalcaba. Additionally, in the vehicle were passengers Davian Hernandez and two juvenile subjects.

Ruvalcaba and Hernandez allegedly had symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. As the occupants exited the Kia, the deputy is reported to have observed a black handgun under the front passenger seat. The handgun resembled a Glock type semi-automatic pistol but did not have any serial numbers which made the firearm untraceable. They further located a 10-round Glock magazine which was loaded with 8 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

A witness reported hearing a single gunshot coming from the car a short time prior to the traffic stop. Deputies searched the area and located a spent shell casing which matched the rounds located in the Kia.

Ruvalcaba was arrested and booked into Kings County Jail. His charges included reckless driving, driving under the influence, carrying a concealed firearm within a vehicle, possessing an undetectable firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, child endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. His bail was set at $203,000.

Hernandez was placed under arrest for public intoxication and booked into the Kings County Jail. He was later released.

Both juvenile passengers were turned over to their parents.