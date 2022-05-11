Gun found in vehicle of West Allegheny student

A student of a local high school is facing multiple charges after police said they found a gun inside his vehicle.

Court documents say that the administration at West Allegheny High School received reports of a smell of marijuana on 18-year-old Ja’Shon Spencer. The school resource officer began responding to the report.

The school resource officer said that he spoke with Spencer and could smell marijuana emanating from him. The student denied using any illegal substances.

Spencer’s probation officer arrived at the school and aided the resource officer in looking for Spencer’s 2017 Ford Escape. Officers said that when the two found the vehicle they also found a girl sitting in the passenger seat who did not attend the high school.

The officers said they took the girl to the school office and contacted her parents and Spencer’s mother. Police say that Spencer admitted to having a gun in his vehicle after talking to his mother.

A search warrant was issued for the vehicle on May 10 and court documents say that a loaded AR-15 with a full magazine was found in the vehicle. Officers also say they found a small bag of marijuana and a vape that contained THC.

Spencer is facing charges of possession, possession of a weapon on school property, corruption of a minor and possession of marijuana.

TRENDING NOW:

Man arrested in connection with Lawrence County homicide after chase on Route 28 McKeesport police asking for help finding missing 13-year-old girl Video shows garbage truck rolling down hill before crashing into several vehicles, home VIDEO:Police looking to identify person seen in photos in relation to Airbnb mass shooting DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts



