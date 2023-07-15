Gun goes off after getting stuck on fence while suspect runs away from Atlanta officers

An 18-year-old is facing charges after his gun went off while he was running from police earlier this month.

An off-duty Atlanta police officer saw a man, later identified as Johnnie Scott, with a gun in his hand walking down Luckie Street on July 8. When Scott noticed the officer, he began to run.

Scott jumped over a fence, but lost a shoe in the process. He was able to get away from the officer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A short time later, other officers in the area spotted a suspicious car and when they approached, Scott hopped out and started running.

When Scott jumped over another fence, his gun got stuck on a stake and went off, firing in the officer’s direction. No one was injured.

Scott continued running and left the gun behind. He was later spotted at an apartment complex and taken into custody.

The driver of the car, 19-year-old Sydnee Anderson, was also arrested after officers found two backpacks and a duffle bag filled with drugs and $6,000 in cash.

TRENDING STORIES:

Scott had a backpack that also had drugs, several cell phones, scales and baggies inside.

Officers recovered marijuana, THC oil, meth, MDMA and more.

Scott is being charged with several drug offenses, discharge of a firearm, reckless conduct and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Anderson was charged with several drug offenses and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Both have since bonded out of the Fulton County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: