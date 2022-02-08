Gun goes off at Sanford JCPenney; police seek man in pajama pants

A man who was wearing pajama pants is being sought after a handgun went off Saturday afternoon in a Sanford JCPenney store, police said.

No injuries were reported.

At about 4 p.m. a witness heard a loud “pop” and saw people running from the tie section of the men’s department, according to a Sanford police report.

One man was wearing green and red pajama pants. The witness also noticed a hole in the pants pocket.

SPD officers believe the gun may have accidentally discharged in the store, said SPD spokeswoman Bianca Gillet.

Officers recovered a bullet fragments and noted about $500 worth of damage to the store’s carpet. SPD reviewed security footage and discovered the suspect was with a man and a woman.

Officers are looking for a man with a baseball cap, blue tank top, red/green pajama pants and shoes; a second man with a baseball cap, pink long sleeve shirt, shorts and cowboy type boots’ and a woman white/black spotted jacket, blue jeans and black shoes with dark hair.

