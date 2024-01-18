Gun goes off after victim tries to stop man from robbing gaming machines at Atlanta store: APD

A suspect is on the run after Atlanta police said he tried to steal money from gaming machines.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said it happened Wednesday morning around 6:15 a.m. at the Pure gas station on Jonesboro Road.

When officers arrived, they met with a victim who told them a man tried to rob the gaming machines in the store.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation revealed that the victim was allegedly cleaning the gaming machines inside the store and asked customers to leave while doing so.

Atlanta police said an armed suspect stayed inside the store and tried to take cash from one of the machines while displaying a gun.

A struggle occurred between the suspect and victim before the gun went off, officials said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police said no one was shot or injured.

According to officials, the victim was able to get the gun and give it to the police.

The suspect ran away. His identity was not released. The investigation is ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS: