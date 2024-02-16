When is a gun illegal in Kansas City? These are the remaining restrictions in Missouri

In the wake of a mass shooting that left one dead and 22 injured Wednesday at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory rally, many discussions turned to the topic of guns.

What are the laws governing them in Missouri? And when is a gun illegal in Kansas City?

Missouri law generally allows firearms to be carried by adults, including anyone over 18, at parades and other large-scale gatherings such as the parade downtown and the rally at Union Station, which were expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people.

After years of repealed gun laws at the state level, few restrictions remain to put any gun outside the law.

Much remains unknown about the shooting. Two teens have been charged in Jackson County Family Court with resisting arrest and gun-related charges. But in juvenile cases, many facts, including the specific charges and the names of the suspects, are not made public. Court officials have said more charges are expected.

Police have said they recovered multiple guns but have not described their make or model.

Here are the laws in Missouri that can make possession or other use of a gun illegal.

Felon in possession

Individuals with a felony conviction or those with a mental illness cannot legally have or possess firearms.

“That gun itself is not illegal. Possession of a gun by those individuals is illegal,” said Kevin L. Jamison, an attorney in Gladstone and a gun rights advocate.

Restrictions based on age or other conditions

Missouri law has no age restrictions on using firearms or gun possession.

The state has requirements for minors purchasing firearms, but it does not have a minimum age requirement to possess them.

Federal law does not allow minors to carry firearms.

Last year, House Republicans voted against an amendment that would have banned minors from openly carrying guns on public land without adult supervision. The bipartisan effort failed.

Under Missouri and federal law, people who are drunk or high on drugs cannot legally be in possession of firearms.

Gun restrictions based on location

The law places restrictions on some locations including schools, federal buildings, large-scale venues such as sports stadiums and arenas like the T-Mobile Center.

In Kansas City, possessing a firearm is prohibited inside a church or any place of worship as well inside any election precinct on election day or inside any state or federal building.

If a business clearly posts a sign on its front door that you’re not allowed to carry within the business and you take it in, then it becomes illegal, said Craig Divine, a Kansas City criminal defense attorney.

“You’re not supposed to have them in bars or any place that serves alcohol,” Divine said. “It is it is considered the unlawful use of a weapon to be in possession of a firearm when you’re under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

Open carry restrictions

A Kansas City ordinance requires people to have a state permit to openly carry firearms.

City officials have unsuccessfully tried to enact other municipal ordinances aimed at restricting people from openly carrying guns.

Within the past decade, state lawmakers made it easier for adults to carry concealed weapons without requiring a permit.

Missouri gun laws

Recent state laws have expanded a person’s right to use guns to defend themselves in public and private spaces.

Everytown for Gun Safety, an nonprofit group that promotes stricter gun laws, said Missouri has among the least restrictive gun laws in the nation.

The group, which has successfully sued gun manufacturers, said Missouri ranks 38th among the 50 states when it comes to gun law strength.

They also said Missouri has among the highest gun deaths, gun homicide rates and the highest number of household firearm ownership.

Last year, Kansas City recorded 185 homicides, making it one of most deadliest years, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings.

Early Friday, two days after the shooting at Union Station, two people were killed and another person was wounded in gunfire that broke out during a dispute at home in the Ruskin Hills neighborhood in south Kansas City, police said.

Learn more

Find more coverage of efforts to reduce shootings in Kansas City: