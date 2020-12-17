The gun industry is killing Black America. It’s time we do something about it

TheGrio

OPINION: NY Sen. Zellnor Y. Myrie says manufacturers are profiting from the gun violence in Black and Brown communities and should be held accountable

Last month, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced the indictment of an alleged gun trafficking ring that sought to illegally sell weapons in Brownsville.

According to the indictment, the defendants purchased guns legally from dealers in Virginia and South Carolina and trafficked them to Brooklyn along the so-called “Iron Pipeline,” the well-worn route from the legal gun market in Southern states to the streets of New York.

gun
(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Meanwhile, shooting incidents have nearly doubled in Brooklyn over the past year — a rise emblematic of the gun violence epidemic faced by communities like the one I represent. And while the suffering is felt locally, the guns used in these crimes are exported to our streets by bad actors in the gun industry who profit from their reckless business practices and remain largely unscathed.

America has a long tradition of distant profiteers growing rich at the expense of Black and Brown communities who pay the price in blood and tears. They count their money; we count the bodies.

Read More: Georgia girl, 5, accidentally killed by friend playing with gun

In New York, 74% of the guns used in crimes come from legal markets outside of the state — well above the national average. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, legal guns flow to the illegal market through gun shows, flea markets, straw purchasers, and theft.

The group Save Our Streets (S.O.S.) holds a peace march in response to a surge in shootings in the Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood in Brooklyn on July 16, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
The group Save Our Streets (S.O.S.) holds a peace march in response to a surge in shootings in the Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood in Brooklyn on July 16, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

But like many of our daily transactions, the illegal gun market has also moved online; last year, an Alabama resident bought guns on Armslist — the Craigslist of firearms — and trafficked them to New York. In 2017, a Georgia gang legally purchased guns in person, then trafficked them on the dark web. And a recent study found that the United States was the most common source for arms on the dark web.

Yet gun manufacturers and distributors continue to supply firearms to dealers who knowingly provide guns to these bad actors.

The facts are indisputable: the legal gun market is the chief source of the illegal guns responsible for violence in our communities. Violence that, according to the CDC, costs the United States tens of billions of dollars annually. One of every 40 Black boys will die from this violence and, by every measure, the U.S. leads similarly high-income countries in deaths from this violence.

Gun violence is a public health emergency and one that is uniquely American.

Read More: Black-owned gun club 1770 Armor opens in Colorado amid racial tension

(Photo: Adobe Stock)
(Photo: Adobe Stock)

But even with this direct line between the legal market and harm to our communities, particularly Black communities, the gun industry has largely escaped liability. It is a privilege only the best money could buy. Over the past two decades, gun manufacturers have spent nearly $20 million on direct lobbying to Congress, not including the millions more they contribute to gun rights groups like the NRA.

This investment was handsomely rewarded in 2005 when Congress passed the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA), a law that exempts the industry from most forms of negligence and product liability, unlike almost every other industry in the country.

Paint manufacturers can be held liable for the harms of lead paint and tobacco companies can be held liable for tobacco-related diseases, but the gun industry remains protected even with thousands of lives and billions of dollars lost because of their products. In recent years, Smith & Wesson and Ruger, two of the top players in the market, have famously rejected efforts to make their distribution and manufacturing safer.

Enough. 

Handguns are displayed at the Smith & Wesson booth. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Handguns are displayed at the Smith & Wesson booth. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It is time we value human life over profit. While PLCAA generally shields gun manufacturers, states are still allowed to regulate the industry. It is why I have introduced a bill that would hold gun manufacturers liable for the public harm they cause.

Our public nuisance laws have always stood for the proposition that if you create or maintain a condition that threatens the health or safety of the community, you should be held accountable. Even when there are intervening actions between the production and usage of your product — in this case, illegal use of legally produced firearms — courts have held that if you know this is a likely outcome, and didn’t adjust your production accordingly, you can be held liable.

The gun industry’s time for accountability has come.

Are they solely responsible for the violence plaguing our communities? No. Firearm violence is complicated and discussion around solutions should be holistic. But another public health crisis, one that currently is disproportionately affecting white communities, the opioid epidemic, is also complicated, yet courts have held pharmaceutical companies liable under state public nuisance laws for the same reason gun manufacturers deserve accountability: public safety comes before profit.

It’s time we start acting like it and that begins with finally holding the gun industry accountable for the violence they help inflict on our communities every day.

Senator Zellnor Y. Myrie is a Brooklyn native and affordable housing advocate serving the 20th Senate District, which includes Brownsville, Crown Heights, Flatbush, Sunset Park and other neighborhoods across Central Brooklyn. He serves on the Crime Victims, Crime and Corrections Committee and has been a leader in the fight for police accountability, transparency, and reforms to New York’s criminal legal system. He was recently re-elected to his second term in the State Senate.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post The gun industry is killing Black America. It’s time we do something about it appeared first on TheGrio.

Latest Stories

  • As Senate runoff vote approaches, Georgia remains as divided as ever

    Two runoff races now underway in Georgia will determine control of the U.S. Senate, in turn defining the first two years of Joe Biden’s term.

  • Exclusive: Fate Winslow, sentenced to life in prison for selling $20 worth of pot, is released after serving 12 years

    More than a decade into a life sentence for assisting in the sale of $20 worth of marijuana to an undercover cop in Louisiana, Fate Winslow is set to be released on Wednesday. "Today redemption has come," he told Yahoo News in an email.

  • AOC says Pelosi needs to step down as speaker but insists she is not ‘ready’ to replace her

    She said due to the absence of a plan, ‘nefarious forces’ can come into play to fill the vacuum

  • Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go

    It's no secret that there aren't enough Pfizer vaccine doses for every American who wants one. But there are at least a few million more sitting in a warehouse, waiting for the government to decide where they're headed, Pfizer said.After receiving emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week, Pfizer said Thursday that it has since shipped out the 2.9 million vaccine doses the U.S. government told the company to distribute. But Pfizer "has millions more doses sitting in warehouses awaiting instructions for where to ship" Bloomberg reports. Pfizer also denied it was the cause of shipping delays some states complained about, saying it's the federal government causing the holdup.The vast majority of Americans have said they'll get the coronavirus vaccine, with many ready to take it as soon as possible. So far, there are only enough doses available to start vaccinating people in nursing homes and frontline health care workers, whom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed to prioritize.The U.S. bought 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the summer. But the Trump administration reportedly turned down Pfizer's offer to sell the U.S. more doses a few months later, meaning Pfizer may not be able to get another shipment to Americans until summer 2021. The U.S. did buy another another 100 million Moderna vaccine doses last week.More stories from theweek.com Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure 17 things you've already forgotten happened in 2020

  • Biden White House Official Labels Republicans ‘F***ers’ before Calling for Unity

    The incoming White House deputy chief of staff, Jen O'Malley Dillon, called for unity and compromise in politics while labeling Republicans "a bunch of f***ers" in a Wednesday interview with Glamour magazine.O'Malley Dillon was campaign manager for Texas progressive Beto O'Rourke in the Democratic primaries, before joining the Biden team as campaign manager in March. In the Glamour interview, O'Malley Dillon said Biden was "able to connect" with voters over a "sense of unity.""In the primary, people would mock him, like, 'You think you can work with Republicans?' I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f***ers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that," O'Malley Dillon said. "From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too."O'Malley Dillon also stated that in politics "compromise is a good thing," and that compromise "feels to me like the heart of relationships and love and success across the board."The comments come amid negotiations in Congress over a new coronavirus relief package. Negotiations have been deadlocked since the summer, and Majority Leader McConnell said on Tuesday that the Senate would not recess for Christmas until a deal is reached.

  • Federal lawsuit: Kansas deputy purposely ran over Black man

    The dashcam video captured a horrific scene: a Kansas sheriff's deputy in a patrol truck mowing down a Black man who was running, shirtless, across a field in the summer darkness after fleeing a traffic stop. Lionel Womack — a 35-year-old former police detective from Kansas City, Kansas — alleges in a excessive force lawsuit filed Thursday that he sustained serious injuries when Kiowa County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Rodriguez intentionally drove over him during the Aug. 15 encounter. Womack said in a statement that he hadn't been speeding nor was he under the influence of anything when he was initially pulled over.

  • Storm Gail: Two killed in 30- to 60-car pile-up as three feet of snow hit Northeast

    More than 40 inches of snow was reported in parts of New York State

  • Senators expect to pass government funding, coronavirus relief bills this weekend

    There's finally a light at the end of the coronavirus relief tunnel.Months after the last COVID-19 stimulus bill expired, lawmakers say they're about ready to pass a renewal that has support from both parties. They also are finalizing the annual government funding bill, which COVID-19 relief is lumped in with, and expect to pass finalized versions this weekend, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said Thursday.While boosted unemployment payments and other provisions expired with the previous CARES Act, even more unemployment programs were set to run out at the end of the year. Also expiring Friday is a one-week continuing resolution funding the government, passed last week to keep the government from shutting down as Congress worked out a longer-term deal. Senators may unveil an approximately $900 billion relief package as soon as Thursday, The Washington Post reports, though discussions over its final passage may drag into the weekend.Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said Thursday it's a "real possibility" the Senate passes a 24- or 48-hour continuing resolution to fund the government through the weekend, though Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said he "pray[s] we don't do that." Indecision remains over how to distribute stimulus checks — they're expected to be about $600. The final bill is also expected to include boosted unemployment benefits of $300 per week, and $325 billion in aid for small businesses, reports Axios.Democrats and Republicans will both be able to cite wins and losses in the relief bill, Axios notes. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) can tell fiscally conservative Republicans that this bill doesn't have a very different price tag from the one he proposed over the summer, while Democrats were able to block a liability shield that would prevent businesses from facing coronavirus-related lawsuits.More stories from theweek.com Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go

  • Biden says he is 'working on' getting the coronavirus vaccine

    President-elect Joe Biden told reporters Wednesday that his team is working to get him the coronavirus vaccine and that he plans to receive his doses on camera.

  • Young Georgians turn to TikTok as Senate runoffs heat up

    In a potentially decisive Georgia Senate runoff, Democrats and Republicans are hoping to connect with young voters, a group that turned out in record numbers in November. Candidate Jon Ossoff is looking to reach young voters where they already are: online.

  • Biden supporters blast Georgia Republicans at rally for Democratic Senate hopefuls: ‘It’s offensive’

    President-elect Joe Biden traveled to Atlanta Tuesday to stump for the two Democratic Senate candidates on the Jan. 5 runoff ballot, Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock. Carloads of Biden supporters filled the drive-in section of the rally, while hundreds of supporters stood outside the gates, expressing their discontent that Republicans still question November's election results.

  • Man charged with DUI in box truck collision with bicyclists that killed 5 near Las Vegas

    The riders died on U.S. Highway 95 last week near Las Vegas due to "reckless behavior" by the defendant, the Clark County district attorney said.

  • Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House

    President Trump was privately coming to terms with his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, but he "has now reversed and dug in deeper -- not only spreading misinformation about the election, but ingesting it himself," CNN reports, "egged on by advisers like Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis who are misleading Trump about the extent of voting irregularities and the prospects of a reversal." One adviser told CNN, "He's been fed so much misinformation that I think he actually thinks this thing was stolen from him."Even the Electoral College formalizing Biden's win "did not appear enough to shake Trump from his delusions of victory," CNN says, "but it is adding urgency to a push by several of his advisers to gently steer Trump toward reality." Discussions of Trump's post-presidency future tend to go nowhere because Trump "all but shuts down," CNN reports. "In his moments of deepest denial, Trump has told some advisers that he will refuse to leave the White House on Inauguration Day, only to be walked down from that ledge. The possibility has alarmed some aides, but few believe Trump will actually follow through.""To be perfectly clear about this, Trump 100 percent will leave the White House on Inauguration Day, if not well before," Jonathan Chait writes at New York. "Even the scholars who expressed the deepest fears of Trump's intentions to undermine the system did not put credence in the possibility he could defy the outcome by simply refusing to leave. Squatting is not one of the tools in his authoritarian tool kit." But the fact that Trump thinks that's even a viable option suggests he's "engaged in more than a scheme to grift his supporters," Chait says. He's "drinking his own poisoned Kool-Aid."If Trump does have to be forcibly removed from the White House, you can credit Bill Maher with the prediction. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go 17 things you've already forgotten happened in 2020

  • 27 Best Coffee Table Books to Buy & Gift This Year

    Discover the top tomes for every interest—from fashion to design to travel–that our editors loved this yearOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • UN: At least 120 migrants intercepted off Libya's coast

    More than 120 Europe-bound migrants, including eight women and 28 children, were intercepted in the Mediterranean Sea by Libya's coast guard, the U.N. migration agency said on Thursday. The International Organization for Migration tweeted that a vessel carrying the migrants was stopped late on Wednesday off the coast of the North African country and that the migrants were returned to Libya. “We reiterate that Libya is not a port of safety,” the IOM said.

  • Pornhub is owned by a mysterious businessman through a 'complex network of subsidiaries' that have kept his identity a secret until now, according to a new report

    Bernard Bergemar is the biggest beneficiary of MindGeek through a "complex network of subsidiaries," the Financial Times reported.

  • Ex-FBI Agent Strzok Acknowledged Steele Dossier Was ‘Intended to Influence’ Media

    In newly declassified messages, ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok, who oversaw the bureau’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s potential ties to Russia, touted the Steele dossier’s ability to “influence” media.Senate Republicans on Thursday released a number of internal FBI messages from Strzok that provide insight into Crossfire Hurricane, the investigation into the Trump campaign. The Justice Department declassified the records on December 1 after Senators Ron Johnson (R., Wisc.) and Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) asked Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray to declassify the documents in October as part of their investigation into Crossfire Hurricane.Strzok’s messages suggest that he was aware that former British spy Christopher Steele, whose dossier was used by the FBI to obtain surveillance warrants against Carter Page, was a source for a Yahoo! News story alleging that Page had a secret meeting in Moscow with two Kremlin insiders.“Looking at the Yahoo article, I would definitely say at a minimum Steele’s reports should be viewed as intended to influence as well as to inform,” Strzok, who was fired from the FBI in August 2018, wrote on Sept. 23, 2016.It was later uncovered that Steele was a source for the article and he had met with a number of journalists in Washington, D.C. as part of an opposition research campaign commissioned by the DNC and Clinton campaign.Though Strzok expressed his suspicion that Steele was the source for the article, the Bureau continued working with the ex-spy and did not disclose Steele’s contact with journalists to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC).The FBI later ended its relationship with Steele after he spoke to Mother Jones for another dossier story on October 31, 2016.A number of the allegations included in the dossier have since been discredited and a December 2019 report by the Justice Department inspector general criticized the FBI's Crossfire Hurricane team for failing to communicate key details about Steele and the dossier to the FISC.

  • Biden will keep using U.S. sanctions weapon but with sharper aim - sources

    Joe Biden will not shy away from using President Donald Trump's weapon of choice - sanctions - as he seeks to reshape America's foreign policy, according to people familiar with his thinking. But when Biden takes office on Jan. 20, he is expected to quickly begin recalibrating Trump's blunt-force approach while taking time to deliberate before making any major changes with top sanctions targets like Iran and China, the sources said. This will come after four years in which Trump has imposed punitive economic measures at a record pace – often unilaterally - but has failed to bend U.S. rivals to his will.

  • 'Unbelievable' snowfall blankets parts of the Northeast

    The Northeast’s first whopper snowstorm of the season buried parts of upstate New York under more than 3 feet of snow, broke records in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania and left snowplow drivers struggling to clear the roads. “It was a very difficult, fast storm and it dropped an unbelievable amount of snow,” Tom Coppola, highway superintendent in charge of maintaining 100 miles of roads in the Albany suburb of Glenville, said Thursday morning. The storm dropped 30 inches on Glenville between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday, leaving a a silent scene of snow-clad trees, buried cars and heavily laden roofs when the sun peeked through at noon.

  • Kelly Loeffler's Atlanta mansion, 'Descante,' mysteriously dropped in value by millions of dollars, giving her a tax cut of roughly $88,000

    Loeffler's property-tax bill dropped in 2016 despite hundreds of thousands of dollars in improvements and home-price increases across Atlanta.